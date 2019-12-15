We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

Watch the Showrunner of Netflix's The Witcher Interview Andrzej Sapkowski, the Series' Original Author

Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Witcher
3.3K
5
Save
Henry Cavill as the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia.
Image: Netflix

Two writers, two mediums. Only one Geralt of Rivia.

In a cute interview video, Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner on The Witcher, interviews the author of the books the series is based on, Andrzej Sapkowski, soliciting his thoughts on the origins of his book series, which he describes as a great mystery of his life, and on Netflix’s adaptation work. It’s a warm, nice conversation, and Sapkowski seems to be in incredibly good humor about his work being adapted in this way. Of course, he’s no stranger to adaptation, what with there being three Witcher video games and all that.

The Q&A is interspersed with some nice images of Sapkowski visiting the set during the filming of one of his short stories, and includes such sights as a sign for something called an “Armory Truck,” which I am just all about. All in all, Sapkowski seems pretty pleased about The Witcher, and Hissrich seems happy that the author is happy. It’s a nice, if not exactly revealing, watch.

Advertisement

The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt, hits Netflix December 20th.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in The Witcher

In The Witcher's Final Trailer, a World Prepares for Magic and War

Three New Featurettes Dive Deeper Into The Witcher's Main Characters

There Was Almost a Version of Netflix's Witcher Where Ciri Was the Lead Star

A Medievalist’s Guide to Decoding The Witcher's Monsters

Netflix's The Witcher Episode Titles Will Tempt and Tantalize You

Henry Cavill Is Not Ready to Give Up on Superman

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts