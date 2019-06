Image: AMC

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its fifth season this Sunday, but if you’re eager to dig your teeth into some zombie action, you can see the first few minutes early.

This preview comes courtesy of AMC, who posted the video to their YouTube channel. So, what does the opening of the season promise for the zombie TV lovers of the world? Well, I won’t spoil too much, but let me just say, it is certainly violent.

