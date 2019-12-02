Watch the Making of Ad Astra's Most Shocking Scene

In Ad Astra, there’s a scene in which Brad Pitt’s character and his crew find a seemingly abandoned ship floating off into space. Obviously, the ship is hiding a secret—and how that secret was realized on-set is almost as shocking as the secret itself.

Ad Astra is being released for digital download tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from one of the digital-only special features. It’s a making-of focusing on what Pitt and his crew find on that abandoned ship. If you’ve seen the movie, you know exactly what we mean. If you haven’t, this is a little bit of a spoiler, but it won’t ruin any of the broad strokes of the movie. Just this one, startling reveal.

We’re obviously talking about the baboon scene, which you may have gleaned from the thumbnail of the above video. In the film, Pitt investigates the abandoned ship and finds a bunch of dead astronauts. He’s then forced to fight their killer, a lethal baboon—in zero gravity, no less.

A rampaging baboon is basically the last thing you expect to find stranded in space, and in the exclusive clip above, you can see how the scene was created. A stuntwoman studied zero gravity and baboon movements and acted as the performance capture for the animal, fighting with Brad Pitt and everything. The result is an intense, excellent scene. One of our favorites of the year.

If you haven’t seen Ad Astra, it’s a very interesting, introspective, and polarizing film. Well worth a watch. It’s available for digital download on Tuesday, December 3, followed by the physical release on December 17. Here’s the full list of special features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by James Gray: “The Void” and “Epilogue”

To the Stars

A Man Named Roy

The Crew of the Cepheus

The Art of Ad Astra

Reach for the Stars

Audio Commentary by Director James Gray (Blu-ray and 4K only)

Space Age: The VFX (Digital release only)

