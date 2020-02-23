We come from the future
Watch the First Trailer for Netflix and Rooster Teeth's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege

Optimus! Hey!
Image: Netflix
The first chapter of a three-part serialized saga, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege sets up the stakes pretty clearly. Megatron wants the Allspark. The Autobots can’t let that happen. Time to fight.

Revealed yesterday at Toy Fair, the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is a three-part episodic series, each one taking place at a different critical moment in the history of the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. The first installment, Siege, will consist of six 22-minute episodes set on Cybertron, as Megatron pursues the Allspark and the Autobots try to stop him in a desperate series of missions that end with a terrible, unexpected choice.

The War for Cybertron Trilogy is being produced by Austin-based media company Rooster Teeth, with animation by Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia). FJ DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) will be showrunner. The voice cast includes Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), and Joe Zieja (Bumblebee).

Siege will be premiering on Netflix at an unknown date, and will hopefully answer the question that has been burning up my brain since I saw this trailer: if they haven’t been to Earth yet, why do they still transform into Earth cars?

