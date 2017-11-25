Image: Marvel Studios

Let’s go to space, everybody.

On social media channels, Marvel has spent part of the day teasing something special for Agents of SHIELD. Supposedly, that exciting promotion was supposed to be released tomorrow, but, well, that’s not quite what happened.

Agent Coulson loves you, and he wants you to have good things. So here, now, is a full seventeen minutes of the fifth season premiere of Agents of SHIELD.

As we already know, this season will be taking Coulson and crew to space under mysterious circumstances, featuring them marooned with no clear understanding of why they’re where they are or how to get back.

I’m going to avoid summarizing the clip, as there are undoubtedly spoilers afoot. You can watch it below, and catch the full premiere on December 1st on ABC.

[YouTube]