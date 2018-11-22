Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Lion King

We’ve heard barely anything about Jon Favreau’s take on The Lion King since Disney announced its plans to add the beloved film to its long list of remakes, outside of some extremely exciting casting. But now, we finally have a look. And, unsurprisingly, the man who turned The Jungle Book into a visual feast has done the same here!



The trailer is light on things that aren’t just gorgeous shots of immaculate looking CG creatures, but it captures the 1994 animated classic’s iconic opening stunningly—and of course we get the legendary James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, talking to his young son Simba (played by JD McCrary as a cub, and Donald Glover as an adult) about the Pride Lands that will one day be his to rule.

Simba just can’t wait to be king, and we just can’t wait to see more of this in action. If that wasn’t enough, here’s an equally stunning poster of the young Simba literally standing in his father’s footsteps:

The Lion King heads to theaters once more July 19, 2019.

