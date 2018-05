Image: Disney Channel

A-woo-hoo!

The DuckTales revival is going strong at Disney, with its first season still airing on the Disney Channel. We’re excited to share the exclusive premiere of a the first part of a series of short-form episodes (webisodes? duckisodes?) called “World’s Longest Death Trap” here on io9.

With Webby and Dewey trapped in a temple, will they escape? Will we find out just how long this death trap goes on for? Find out, below.