Coming home and realizing you don’t have a home anymore is just about the scariest thing imaginable. In 3022 that nightmare gets taken globally, as a group of astronauts witness the destruction of the planet Earth right before their eyes.



That’s the set up for 3022, a new film from director John Suits, which stars Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, Miranda Cosgrove, Angus MacFayden, and more. io9 is excited to exclusively debut the trailer for 3022 right here, right now. Check it out.

So what’s next? Well, a whole lot of existential trauma. After all, how does a human being psychologically process the fact not just their house or something, but the entire Earth is gone. Your home. Your family. Culture. Art. Everything. And now it’s just you, and a few people you maybe don’t even like, floating in space in a metal box with no place to go. It’s a terrifying scenario—one that, hopefully, 3022 explores in an interesting way.

We’ll find out for ourselves, when 3022 opens November 22 in theaters and on-demand.

