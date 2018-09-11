Photo: Disney

One of my favorite moments in Solo: A Star Wars Story is when Han first experiences hyperspace. As Lando and L3 make the jump, the camera moves to the side of Han’s face and he’s just elated. We, the audience, are just as excited—we know where this character will go, and how important this moment is to him.

What makes that moment even sweeter is it’s likely genuine. On Solo, the production team built high-quality screens around the cockpit of the Falcon so that the actors could really feel like they were jumping to hyperspace. When we see actor Alden Ehrenreich react, that’s not all acting.

If you’d like to see what we mean, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the Solo: A Star Wars Story home release, which is out on digital September 14, and Blu-ray and on-demand September 25.

This is just a mere taste of what the home release of Solo holds. Here’s the full rundown from the press release.

Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable: Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making.

Team Chewie: See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes.

Kasdan on Kasdan: Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together.

Remaking the Millennium Falcon: Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.”

Escape from Corellia: Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia.

The Train Heist: Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects.

Becoming a Droid: L3-37: Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life.

Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso: Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac.

Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run: Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds.

The Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park: An exclusive look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland’s history.

Deleted Scenes

Proxima’s Den

Corellian Foot Chase

Han Solo: Imperial Cadet

The Battle of Mimban: Extended

Han Versus Chewie: Extended

Snowball Fight!

Meet Dryden: Extended

Coaxium Double-Cross