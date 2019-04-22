Photo: Disney

Want to rewatch the end of Captain Marvel again but don’t have time to go to the theater? Well, Marvel has obliged fans by uploading the film’s end credit scene ahead of the home video release as preparation for Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s the Captain Marvel one—which, as you probably recall, links directly to the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Nick Fury used his cosmic pager to contact Carol Danvers way out in space, just as he dusted away. (Also, the fact the scene is already online is significant because Captain Marvel is still in theaters, and here we get an official look at one of its biggest secrets.)

Above it, the end-credit scene to Ant-Man and the Wasp, which also deals directly with the end of Avengers: Infinity War, setting up where the Pyms and Van Dynes are going into Endgame.

We assume the Captain Marvel scene is actually from Endgame because it has all of the Avengers in it. Marvel has done this before when the end credit scene for Ant-Man was actually footage from the next movie, Captain America: Civil War. However, when exactly Captain Marvel answers the page, and how the Avengers found the pager, remain a mystery.

But, that’s not it! Marvel posted the end-credit scenes for almost every one of its movies going back to 2008's Iron Man. Just click on the below tweet to see the whole thread. (These are the scenes that had the most impact on the MCU. So, a few of the doubles are missing, as are a few movies. But it’s a nice trip down memory lane.)

Which of these scenes did you find the most surprising or impactful? It’s hard to top the simplicity of the first Iron Man scene, introducing Nick Fury, or the original Avengers, which introduced Thanos. But maybe you disagree. And what could the scene(s) be for Endgame? Tell us below.

