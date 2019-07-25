Season two of Star Trek: Discovery embraced the more fun side of the franchise, but still kept things action-packed and intense. That means a lot of cool explosions, larger-than-life galaxies, and scores of flying ships. This exclusive behind-the-scenes video shows how VFX studio Pixomondo created some of the biggest moments from the sophomore season of Discovery.

As you can see in the video above, the VFX breakdown shows how the studio brought those intergalactic moments to life, whether it’s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) flying through space on a small pod vessel or showing hundreds of asteroids floating around the galaxy in a beautiful but chaotic dance.

As we get ready for season three of Discovery, as well as new shows Star Trek: Picard and Lower Decks, it’s great to take a moment to appreciate how far special effects have come since the initial voyages of the Starship Enterprise. Of course, what brings viewers back isn’t the digital effects, but the love of Star Trek and everything it represents.

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season is currently filming and hasn’t announced a premiere date yet. Picard’s solo debut comes out on CBS All Access in early 2020.

