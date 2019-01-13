Image: Warner Bros

Watching the end credits to a movie might seem like an odd endeavor. But most end credits sequences aren’t this incredible to look at, either.

Created by VFX firm Filmograph, these credits feature a colorful, massive series of CG dioramas of Aquaman’s operatic ocean setting. This weekend, Filmograph posted the sequence on their website, with a blurb saying, “Distinctly integrated cartographic vernacular and a range of complementary, compass-based designs were incorporated into the sequence in an effort to emphasize the documented past of the kingdoms; these, combined with meticulously-crafted frozen action moments – as if suspended underwater – allowed us to craft this uniquely engaging cinematic experience.”



Advertisement

Check it out.

Now if only they had gone with a slightly more exciting soundtrack...

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.