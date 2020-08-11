We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

Watch the Agents of SHIELD Cast and Crew Say Goodbye Ahead of Tomorrow's Finale

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Agents of SHIELD
Agents of SHIELDABCmarvelDisneyMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel Studios
7
Save
Time to finally, actually, retire Agent Coulson.
Time to finally, actually, retire Agent Coulson.
Photo: ABC

September 2013. Comic book fans were still reeling over the fact that Marvel had done the impossible, linking multiple movies into an event film like no other, The Avengers, and starting a whole new story with Iron Man 3. Plus, it seemed like it was going to continue on TV with a new show called Agents of SHIELD.

Advertisement

Of course, seven years later, we now know that didn’t quite go according to plan. While the inclusion of Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson (and a few other cameos) connected the show to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eventually the two mediums simply couldn’t find harmony. The movies went one way, the show went another, and both were better off for it.

Advertisement

Now it’s August 2020 and on Wednesday night, Agents of SHIELD will air its two-hour series finale. To celebrate, the show’s cast and crew waxed poetic about their experiences in the below video. Check it out.

As the relationship between Marvel and television starts to reinvent itself in all sorts of ways, it’ll always be nice to remember that, for seven years, this cast and crew went all out, creating a show that was rarely the highest-rated, but always well-done and passionate.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lifehacker Camelbak Water Bottle

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

What Poe Dameron: Free Fall Tells Us About the State of the Star Wars Galaxy

Google Just Rolled Out a Slew of New Android Features

This Transparent Xiaomi TV Reminds Me That No One Wants This Shit

Boeing 747s Still Use Floppy Disks to Get Critical Software Updates

DISCUSSION

laurelnev
laurelnev

I am SO not ready for THIS particular ride to be over!