Watch Stranger Things' Stars Nerd Out Over Dungeons & Dragons for 2 Hours

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:stranger things
stranger things Dungeons and Dragons tabletop games David Harbour Natalie Dyer Gaten Matarazzo Finn Wolfhard
The kids aren’t the only ones getting into it.
Image: Netflix

The kids of Stranger Things helped bring Dungeons & Dragons to a new generation, and now the actors are getting in on the action outside of the series. Netflix has shared a two-hour D&D Actual Play starring some of Stranger Things’ biggest stars—as they all try to see which of their characters is the most charismatic.

Netflix, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, shared an Actual Play tabletop video for Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns, an appropriately holiday-themed Dungeons & Dragons one-shot adventure. In the two-hour video, Dungeons & Dragons principal story designer Chris Perkins guided four Stranger Things actors through a winter wonderland that’s hiding terrible secrets.

The Actual Play stars David Harbour as human sorcerer Kenny Kaboom, Finn Wolfhard as half-elf paladin Sylvester the Wise, Gaten Matarazzo as half-elf ranger Meryl Stroop, and first-time D&D player Natalie Dyer as the high elf rogue Jinx. It’s a mixture of laughter, tears, toys, and constant sparring between Kenny and Sylvester over who should lead the group. After all, they’re both charismatic as hell.

Stranger Things is currently filming season four, which doesn’t have a release date but is expected to come out sometime in 2021.

