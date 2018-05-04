May the Fourth Be With Us... even in hyperspace. The famous “jump” has been seen across countless scifi films and shows—with even more countless names—but the Millennium Falcon definitely has one of the greatest. In honor of Star Wars Day, check out this exclusive video from Backyard VFX artist Joey Shanks that shows how to recreate the jump to hyperspace using a few basic tools, a decent camera, and a bit of patience. It’s Practical Magic, everyone!

How to Create the Jump to Hyperspace

Needed:

Fiber-Optics Light Kit ($51 Amazon)

or

Fiber-optic lights

Powerful LED flashlight

Fiber-optic cable nozzle

Advertisement

Black matte poster board

Pushpin

Millennium Falcon Cockpit ($20 eBay)

DSLR camera

Camera slider

Mounting plate for the slider

Instructions:

1. Use pushpins to create starscape in poster board.

2. Stick fiber-optic lights through the holes.

3. Use wire cutters to remove excess so the lights barely stick out of the board.

4. Attach your starboard to the mounting plate and put on the slider.

5. Grab your cockpit (Shanks used Millennium Falcon CD-ROM Playset).

6. Place your camera on the slider and prep your shot.

7. Set camera’s shutter for 4-8 seconds; start shot and slowly slide starboard toward the camera along the slider.

8. Slide the camera back in increments and repeat to create the animated effect.

9. May the Force Be With You!