May the Fourth Be With Us... even in hyperspace. The famous “jump” has been seen across countless scifi films and shows—with even more countless names—but the Millennium Falcon definitely has one of the greatest. In honor of Star Wars Day, check out this exclusive video from Backyard VFX artist Joey Shanks that shows how to recreate the jump to hyperspace using a few basic tools, a decent camera, and a bit of patience. It’s Practical Magic, everyone!
How to Create the Jump to Hyperspace
Needed:
Fiber-Optics Light Kit ($51 Amazon)
or
Fiber-optic lights
Powerful LED flashlight
Fiber-optic cable nozzle
Advertisement
Black matte poster board
Pushpin
Millennium Falcon Cockpit ($20 eBay)
DSLR camera
Camera slider
Mounting plate for the slider
Instructions:
1. Use pushpins to create starscape in poster board.
2. Stick fiber-optic lights through the holes.
3. Use wire cutters to remove excess so the lights barely stick out of the board.
4. Attach your starboard to the mounting plate and put on the slider.
5. Grab your cockpit (Shanks used Millennium Falcon CD-ROM Playset).
6. Place your camera on the slider and prep your shot.
7. Set camera’s shutter for 4-8 seconds; start shot and slowly slide starboard toward the camera along the slider.
8. Slide the camera back in increments and repeat to create the animated effect.
9. May the Force Be With You!