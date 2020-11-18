We come from the future
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

Watch Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh Absolutely Destroy a Man in This Sneak Peek

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: DiscoveryExclusiveMichelle YeohPhillipa GeorgiouStar TrekPreviewCBSCBS All AccessStreaming
34
Imagine having Michelle Yeoh look at you like this and not immediately fear for your life.
Screenshot: CBS
Screenshot: CBS

No kicks required. Just Michelle Yeoh reading an Orion for filth.

io9 is delighted to give you an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Titled “Scavengers,” the episode sees Michael Burnham and Emperor Georgiou abscond on a rogue mission to save Michael’s courier friend, Book (returning guest star David Ajala). Part of that mission, it seems, requires Georgiou to lean a little back into her threatening Mirror Universe persona as our heroes infiltrate an Orion-run salvage planet.

Honestly, Michael’s face as she walks back in says it all: sometimes, it’s good to be bad, and Michelle Yeoh is so very good at it on this show.

Star Trek: Discovery’s latest episode hits CBS All Access tomorrow, November 19.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

ospoesandbohs
O's, Poes and Bohs

Michelle Yeoh improves every project she works on.