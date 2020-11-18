Imagine having Michelle Yeoh look at you like this and not immediately fear for your life. Screenshot : CBS

No kicks required. Just Michelle Yeoh reading an Orion for filth.



io9 is delighted to give you an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Titled “Scavengers,” the episode sees Michael Burnham and Emperor Georgiou abscond on a rogue mission to save Michael’s courier friend, Book (returning guest star David Ajala). Part of that mission, it seems, requires Georgiou to lean a little back into her threatening Mirror Universe persona as our heroes infiltrate an Orion-run salvage planet.

Honestly, Michael’s face as she walks back in says it all: sometimes, it’s good to be bad, and Michelle Yeoh is so very good at it on this show.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery’s latest episode hits CBS All Access tomorrow, November 19.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.