Watch Pixar's Coco Evolve From Pencil Sketches to CG Magnificence

Rob Bricken
Screenshot: Pixar

Everybody knows it takes a while to make a CG animated movie. After the storyboards are done, there’s a lengthy process that begins with rough animatics and ends with finely detailed models flowing through a gorgeously lush environment. Pixar’s fantastic Coco is no different.

This progression reel details Coco’s evolution from early sketches to its completion; it probably won’t blow your mind, but it is always kind of satisfying to see how the CG sausage gets made, so to speak. If nothing else, seeing a paralyzed Miguel and crew skate through a featureless Land of the Dead is worth a chuckle.

