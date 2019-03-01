Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Let’s start from the beginning, one last time.



To celebrate this week’s digital home release of the Oscar-award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the U.S., Sony has uploaded the opening nine minutes of the film to its YouTube channel, for your viewing pleasure (and also to shove in the faces of anyone who’s yet to see it while you scream “WATCHITWATCHITWATCHIT” in hysteria at them).

That means you can relive getting to know the Peter Parker of Earth-1610, better known to his friends and his frenemies as the one and only Spider-Man. And getting to know Miles Morales, before he proves poor Peter very wrong about that whole “one and only” thing.

Advertisement

Or, you know, you could just watch Spider-Man dance in an homage to Spider-Man 3. It’s all good.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Happy Friday, Spider-People.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.