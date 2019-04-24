io9 Reviews Reviews and critical analyses of fan-favorite movies, TV shows, comics, books, and more.

The stakes have never been higher. The Endgame is here. It’s me, io9's Deputy Editor, here with a spoiler-free video review of Avengers: Endgame, a cinematic experience 11 years and 22 films in the making. No spoilers but...I’ll be seeing it again...and bringing more tissues.

In the above (spoiler-free) video, I discuss in as little detail as possible what I thought about Avengers: Endgame, and how well this film closes out a major chapter in comic book films. You can also read the transcript below, but for a more detailed examination of the movie, please check out our official written review here.

Advertisement

The stakes have never been higher. The Endgame is here. Fuck, how do I talk about this without spoiling anything?



Your eyes will be opened by Avengers: Endgame. I feel like a changed woman! I laughed, I cheered, I cried. I may be exhausted but it was all worth it.

We pick up where Infinity War left off, Thanos has decimated half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers and the original Avengers are left to pick up the ashes. Endgame not only has to wrap up the plot of that film but bookend the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. You may be thinking to yourself there’s no way Marvel can wrap all this up in one film. Well, you would be wrong.

Advertisement

There is SO. MUCH. MOVIE. Endgame uses those three hours to great effect. Of course with a cast that includes Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow—oh god, there are so many people in this movie, just run them down on screen while I keep going. Now, with so many stories intertwined, there’s no way everyone could get their due, but Endgame really, really tries. Of course, there are a few other criticisms that could be made, but not without spoiling anything so that will have to wait for another time.

Endgame is better than Infinity War by miles. Forget the spectacle—though the spectacle is phenomenal—the story is what matters here. And the Marvel team did the story right. You may think you know how it all ends, and you may be close with a few of your guesses, but the movie is sure to surprise you many times over.

We know these characters by now, we’ve spent 11 years with them. What happens to everyone in Endgame is joyful and depressing, all at the same time, and includes a level of sentimentality you won’t find in many other franchises.

Advertisement

The film achieved what it set out to do, and then some. And above all, fans will enjoy themselves and take away so many great memories from this film. It’s definitely worth repeat viewings. I’ll be seeing it again, and I’ll be bringing along more tissues.

The next Phase awaits, and I’m so ready for it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.