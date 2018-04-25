For a more detailed examination of the movie, please check out our official review here. A transcription of the above video is as follows:

It’s been 10 years of Marvel’s comic book heroes and villains gracing the big screen with their galaxy-spanning adventures and it’s all led to this. Did Avengers: Infinity War do the impossible and bring together the entire MCU for one tremendous fan-pleasing extravaganza? I’ll say this: it’s going to be a long, long wait for Avengers 4 next year.



Marvel and the Russo brothers have done what was long promised and finally placed the Avengers up against Thanos. The giant purple villain is hellbent on collecting the coveted and highly powerful Infinity Stones. With them, he could do immeasurable damage to the universe as we know it. The Avengers, along with their new allies in Wakanda, and the misfit Guardians of the Galaxy, will have to risk everything if they have any hope of stopping him.

While the Avengers have been scattered to the wind, the story and action picks up almost immediately and more so than in previous MCU installments, some fights feel like they leapt straight off the pages of the comics. There’s some new and unique visuals to gaze upon and some of the best hero entrances I’ve ever witnessed. And the Marvel humor we’ve come to know and love is in rare form with different personalities getting a chance to play off each other.

Infinity War definitely succeeded as a whole but it’s also not quite the film I bet most fans are expecting, particularly in regards to how we get to the big showdown with Thanos. This could leave some fans disappointed, but the plus side is that Infinity War has some really incredible surprises.

While none of them particularly need it, don’t go in thinking you’re gonna get a ton of character development from the main players. There’s work to be done, after all. Thanos, having stood in the shadows for so long, is possibly too powerful for the current roster of characters in the MCU now that they’re face to face, but if one thing’s for sure - Avengers: Infinity War is a story of gods.

You’re definitely going to want to see Infinity War again immediately. Not only because it’s an entertaining film that delivers on a huge promise but also because no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters this Friday, April 27.