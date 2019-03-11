Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Noir might as well be called Spider-Man Cage, because while it is delightful that he’s basically an old-timey noir detective in a technicolor world, the real delight of the Spider-Verse character is that it’s a chance for Nic Cage to voice him. And it seems like the actor had a blast.



To celebrate Spider-Verse’s home release in the U.S., Sony has started sharing small behind-the-scenes snippets of the movie’s stars in the recording booth as little featurettes—and what better delight is there than actually watching Cage himself talk about drinking egg creams and fighting Nazis?

The answer is that there is no better delight. We have peaked, so savor this moment like Spider-Man Noir would a particularly good egg cream.

Aside from actually getting to see Cage enunciate his inspirations for the character and record his lines, the best part of this video is the idea that, at first, Cage played Noir a bit more subdued...until he realized the directors wanted him to go, and I quote (Cage himself being quoted!), “full Cage.” And thus, our favorite spider-powered private eye was truly born.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available digitally in the U.S. now.

