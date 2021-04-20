Watch Mortal Kombat's Surprisingly Emotional First 7 Minutes

Mortal Kombat begins by seeding its biggest rivalry. Photo : Warner Bros.

From the very beginning of the new Mortal Kombat, it’s clear the filmmakers are trying something different with this particular video game adaptation. But, instead of us explaining that, why don’t you just watch it for yourself?



Warner Bros. just released seven minutes from the very, very beginning of the new film, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday. It reveals the start of arguably Mortal Kombat’s most famous rivalry, between Sub Zero (Joe Taslim) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). However, it’s handled with a nice dash of emotion, a sign of how the rest of the film plays out too.

You can watch the footage below. Sort of. Since there’s a a lot of violence in it (Mortal Kombat is a very hard R-rated film) you have to watch it on YouTube. But we hope you’ll come back and discuss after you do.

Without spoiling too much, from the moment this clip cuts off, the fight between the two continues, reaches a conclusion, and the ramifications of that echoes centuries later, when the film picks up in the present day. Then, once that’s all established? Get ready for a massive showdown between Earth Realm and Outworld.

Another thing to notice is the music during the big action beats around five minutes in. If you got a little taste of the unforgettable Mortal Kombat song “Techno Syndrome” by t he Immortals in there, you’d be right ; the film’s c omposer, Ben Wallfisch, uses bits and pieces of it throughout.

See more when Mortal Kombat is released April 23.

