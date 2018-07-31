Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to be filled with Spider-People. Not just people, but pigs, robots, you name it. Two of the most recognizable ones, though, are Peter Parker and Miles Morales, voiced by Jurassic World’s Jake Johnson and Dope’s Shameik Moore.

At San Diego Comic-Con, io9 talked to both actors about their characters and, specifically, where those characters are at the beginning of this brand new, animated story. Johnson’s answer, about how Peter Parker is over being Spider-Man but gets reinvigorated through mentoring Miles, seems like a good hint at the heart of the movie. Check out the full video above.

And here’s a bonus. We asked Johnson and Moore how, after playing Spider-Men, they treat actual spiders. The answers might surprise you!

Watch more of our Comic-Con videos, from Spider-Man and more, below.