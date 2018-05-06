Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Skywalkers and Ewoks make for unbeatable teams, as evidenced in a new Forces of Destiny short.

In this new animation, released on May the 4th (naturally), Luke and Leia are summoned by their dear Ewok friends, who need help with some traps. What’s the problem? More Imperials? The ghost of Darth Vader? Something worse.

This short is a blast, both for the chance to see Luke and Leia team up shortly after finding out about their sibling connection and for a brief but wonderful opportunity to see Leia use a lightsaber. Ah, what could have been...

[YouTube]