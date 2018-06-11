Photo: HBO

Westworld gave us one of its best episodes ever with “Kiksuya,” as well as some much-needed clues about this season’s theme: The Door. io9's Beth Elderkin and Gizmodo social editor Joe Tonelli discuss all the theories about the Door—some credible, others not so much—and a new theory about a surprising connection between Hosts and animals. Join the debate! Discussion points below.

Welcome to the Maze (something that’s finally been explained, thanks to this incredible episode)! Here’s what Joe and I are chatting about today:

1. How does The Maze work? Were Hosts like Ake programmed to read meaning into it, or did he do it on his own?

2. How and when did Ake “wake up,” and do you believe he’s achieved consciousness?

3. We’ve learned more about the Valley Beyond and all the data it stores about human guests. So, what is the Door, what’s its place in the Valley Beyond, and where will the door lead?

4. Have Hosts been programmed to see some Hosts as animals—and if so, why?