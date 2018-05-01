The dust is settling and it’s time to really dive into Avengers: Infinity War—not so much a film as an experience. io9's Managing Editor Jill Pantozzi is joined by video producer Tom Caswell to break down Infinity War’s biggest shockers and least-interesting plotlines, as well as that one thing you know you can’t stop thinking about. We also break down what we can expect (and hope) from Avengers 4. Check out the live video below.