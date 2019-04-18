Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We all love a good behind-the-scenes story—especially ones that involve Jason Momoa kicking somebody’s ass because that’s what he was brought into this earth to do. HBO has given us a hilarious (and animated!) behind-the-scenes saga from Game of Thrones involving showrunner David Benioff, Momoa, and a seemingly harmless bout of the Slap Game. Or should it be called Game of Slaps?

HBO debuted a new YouTube series called “Backstories,” where behind-the-scenes moments from different shows like Insecure and Barry are animated in that classic 1980s action hero adventure style (kind of like old Justice League or G.I. Joe). Game of Thrones’ showrunners Benioff and D.B. Weiss recounted a tale from filming season two when they brought back Momoa as Khal Drogo for Emilia Clark’s Daenerys visions inside the House of the Undying.

A bunch of the cast and crew were chilling and having some beers, when Momoa mentioned how good he was at the Slap Game, a children’s game also known as Red Hands. The goal is to try and continually slap someone else’s hands without them dodging, because that give them a chance to try and slap you. Benioff—now determined to replace Momoa as the khal of, umm, life I guess—challenged Momoa to a round. The results, well, you have to see for yourself.

I guess it goes to show: Don’t challenge the khal if there’s a chance you’ll end up in the hospital. Game of Thrones final season is currently airing on HBO.

