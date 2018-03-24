GIF GIF: Jason David Frank (Youtube)

Next week, Boom Studios’ Power Rangers comics are uniting Rangers from across 25 years of dramatically flipping away from giant pyrotechnics for the line’s first major crossover event. To celebrate, the original Green Ranger himself has donned the spandex once more... but not to play the Tommy Oliver you remember.



Instead, Frank—who played Tommy across the Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, and Dino Thunder seasons of Power Rangers—is playing the evil, alt-reality version of Tommy that’s been plaguing the Rangers for a while in the pages of Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo’s excellent comic series. This Tommy, who now goes by the name Lord Drakkon, stood by Rita Repulsa and murdered the Rangers of his world, ruling the Earth with an iron fist.

In Shattered Grid, Drakkon finally makes his way over from his own alt-reality—where he’s basically got his own army of heavily armored, cool looking Power Rangers to boot, some of who you see in the teaser—to the main Power Rangers universe, threatening the survival of not just the Mighty Morphin’ rangers, but the future teams that will come after them, too. That all sounds plenty fun, but the fact it’s also given Frank the chance to suit up once again for this brief teaser is icing on the cake, really.

Shattered Grid begins in Power Rangers #25, which hits shelves March 28.

