The big show is on! Comic-Con officially began last night in San Diego and the crew of io9 is there to experience it first-hand and bring you all the fun. Our own Beth Elderkin and Germain Lussier took a stroll around the show floor on Preview Night to give you a sneak peak at what to expect.

Warner Bros. is showing off costumes from Shazam! and Aquaman, Lego has put up some impressively large (and even sexy) builds, and a really...unique Deadpool exhibit must be seen to be believed. Check it all out in this video and stay tuned to io9 for the latest from Comic-Con all week!