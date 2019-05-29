Image: A24

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Everyone’s had that chance moment when you’re out and about minding your own business when, suddenly, you come across an article of clothing in a shop that calls to you with a sense of urgency. In director Peter Strickland’s new horror/comedy In Fabric, said piece of clothing is a simple, classic red dress that, coincidentally, wants something: to murder people.

In In Fabric’s first trailer, we meet Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), a woman recently out of a long-term relationship who dabbles in a bit of retail therapy in an attempt to recapture her zest for life. When she comes across a sanguine, striking dress in a store, she’s immediately drawn to its otherworldly aura and doesn’t think twice before bringing it home with her. But as Sheila begins wearing the dress, the garment’s true nature begins to emerge, and Sheila finds herself entangled in a strange story about a piece of clothing that quite literally wants her dead.

In Fabric also stars Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie and Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen. The film hits theaters this year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.