How do you make a disgusting, destructive, digital virus into a character, but still make it okay for a Disney film? It was a tough task, but eventually, the team behind Ralph Breaks the Internet created Double Dan.



Voiced by Alfred Molina, Double Dan is a weird slug-thing with a living mini-version of himself on...himself, which is very unsettling. Both Dans play a crucial role in the final act of the film. Below, in an exclusive clip from the Ralph Breaks the Internet home release, watch the evolution of Double Dan and learn about some of his other iterations.

Ultimately, of course, the team settled on Double Dan being a virus creator, in addition to a virus himself, and that’s how the big finale gets set up. I would have liked to see that scooter scene though.

The above clip is part of a larger documentary called “How We Broke the Internet” included on the release, which comes to digital February 12 and Blu-ray February 26. It’s described in the press release as follows:

Go behind the scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios to get an in-depth look at how the filmmakers brought a world to life that billions of people visit every day but never actually see – the internet. Take a front-row seat as the team reveals the inspirations for the story and what it took to bring it to the screen. Discover all that went into developing the characters of the film including netizens like KnowsMore as well as characters like Double Dan. See the lengths the team took to create the car chase scenes in Slaughter Race and much, much more.

It’s just one of the many special features on the disc, including more documentaries, deleted scenes, Easter eggs, music videos, and more.

