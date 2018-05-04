Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ego revealing the truth about Star-Lord’s mom is one of the saddest scenes in the entire Marvel film universe, but James Gunn still manages to inject some humor into the moment with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's best cameo: David Hasselhoff. Here’s a look at how Weta Digital morphed a disintegrated Kurt Russell into the galaxy’s favorite lifeguard.

This behind-the-scenes look at Guardians 2's visual effects is a little late to the game, but it still provides a fascinating look at just how much digital trickery was needed to bring Ego the planet to life. Even the film’s cast was almost certainly replaced with digital doubles half the time, given how over-the-top the stunts were in the Ego sequences. But it’s good to know the Hoff has been digitized, guaranteeing he’ll still be making cameos long after he’s gone.

