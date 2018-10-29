Image: Disney

What would the internet be like if you could actually walk around in it? Disney’s latest film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is going to try and show us.

The animated sequel, which opens next month, sees Ralph and Vanellope (stars of 2012's Wreck-It Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman) leaving behind the first film’s world of video games for the world wide web. Traveling through the arcade’s new wireless connection, the duo find themselves inside the internet searching for an discontinued item to fix Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. But this isn’t just some standard adventure. The team behind the film had to create a lived-in, believable, physical representation of the internet for the characters to visit. And in this new clip, you get a small idea of how that works.

Beyond the basic humor in that clip, you can break it down to get an idea of what the rest of the movie is going to be like. First, the search engine KnowsMore is inside a literal search bar, taking something we use every day and turning it into a place. Then, KnowsMore’s auto-fill quickly and preemptively (and kind of rudely) tries to guess what Ralph is trying to say, just like Google does when you’re typing. Those are just two tiny examples of how the film attempts to take the experience of going online and turn it into something completely new.

Beyond that, we know that Ralph Breaks the Internet will visit the dark web, that eBay’s live actions are a huge plot point, there’s online gaming, Ralph goes viral, Disney has a huge meta presence, and on and on. Sites like Google, Facebook, and Amazon exist in the world of the movie—and anything you do online, from email to social media and more, will be represented.

You can learn more behind-the-scenes details on Ralph Breaks the Internet at the below links. The film opens November 21.