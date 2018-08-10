Photo: Disney

Looks like Vanellope’s about to get some stiff competition (and a new best friend) on the racing circuit. Disney has just announced that Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, will be playing a character named Shank, a street racer in a tough online racing game, in Ralph Breaks the Internet. Considering her past with The Fast and the Furious, it’s basically like coming home.



Ralph Breaks the Internet sees our hero (played by John C. Reilly) heading into the digital world alongside his sugary sweet friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman), as they’re trying to procure a new steering wheel for Sugar Rush. They’ll come across internet creations like Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), and our latest heroine, Shank.

Advertisement

In a press release, Disney revealed that Gadot is playing the “tough-as-nails” street racer in an online racing game called Slaughter Race. Gadot shared the first look at the character in a new teaser on her Facebook page:

During the film, Shank (who looks exactly like her Fast and the Furious character, Gisele Yashar) will go toe-to-toe with Vanellope, who mastered her own driving skills during the first Wreck-It Ralph film. According to director Rich Moore, Vanellope’s driving skills impress the hardened street racer and she becomes a sort-of mentor character for her—something that was a natural fit for Gadot, who’s become an inspiration for thousands of young girls by playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU.

Advertisement

“If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

In addition to Reilly and Silverman, Ralph Breaks the Internet also sees the return of Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix Jr., who’s now married to Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun (Jane Lynch). Even Alan Tudyk is back, trading his villainous King Candy character for KnowMore, the quirky search engine.

Ralph Breaks the Internet breaks theaters November 21.

Correction: A previous version of this article described Ralph as “analog.” He’s not. He’s a fictional character that lives inside a video game. We deeply regret this error.