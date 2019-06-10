Watch Freddie Prinze, Jr. Go On a Bonkers Rant About Star Wars Fandom

But he’s also not, like, wrong.

Freddie Prinze, Jr. played Kanan on Star Wars: Rebels, so he knows the franchise pretty well. Better than most. And, oh, does he have some feelings. On a recent appearance on The Friendshop Pod, the actor went off for several minutes on all things Star Wars fandom, from the negative reaction to the new movies, to the mythological bent of the series that he thinks fans don’t get, all the way to Grey Jedi and what’s going to happen in The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s a fun watch, half angry shouting and half pretty interesting insight into the franchise. The ideas he shares about balance, in particular, and how that bent of the Force’s mythology shapes the storytelling of the franchise, is compelling, and jives a lot with the ideas of the new movies. I also really appreciate his comparison of Maul to Sisyphus, which according to him is an idea he got from George Lucas.



Not a lot of people have had the access to the greatest minds of the franchise that Prinze, Jr. has had, being a major protagonist of a series helmed by Dave Filoni, who himself was one of Lucas’s handpicked successors. And absolutely none of those people are willing to talk Star Wars while saying the word “fuck” this much. So that’s definitely an experience.



