Ant-Man and The Wasp is a delightfully charming movie, and part of that is down to the sheer joy of getting to see Hope Van Dyne suit up as the titular Wasp, one of Marvel’s most iconic female heroes. Not only does Hope play a huge part in the story this time round, she gets to kick major butt—as you’ll see in this exclusive behind-the-scenes snippet.



io9 is happy to share this exclusive look at the bonus feature content from Ant-Man and The Wasp’s home release, focusing on the action behind Hope’s (Evangeline Lilly) big debut fight scene in the movie. She goes to confront Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) for the parts Hope and her father need to build their Quantum Tunnel...without being caught by the authorities in the wake of Captain America: Civil War’s Sokovia Accords, that is.

A deal gone wrong doesn’t stop Hope from suiting up and flooring Sonny’s goons though, in a delightful moment that shows just how capable and agile a fighter she is—a quality Lilly personally wanted to invoke for the character’s action moments. The stunt team put in some great work there.

Ant-Man and The Wasp’s home release begins with its digital debut tomorrow, October 2, ahead of its Blu-ray release October 16.