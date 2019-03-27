Photo: Saban Films

If the zombie apocalypse is upon you, there are few better people to help you survive it than Dolph Lundgren. And that’s exactly what he’ll do in the new movie Dead Trigger.

Opening in theaters and on demand May 3, Dead Trigger seems pretty straightforward: A virus has turned humanity into flesh-eating zombies, so an elite solider, played by Lundgren, leads a team of badasses to kill them all. Because, honestly, what more do you need than that? Watch the silly, fun trailer below.

No your eyes don’t deceive you. There are some other familiar faces in there too. Autumn Reeser, Romeo Miller, and even Isaiah Washington appear in the film. So maybe it’s more than just the over-the-top midnight movie it looks to be...or maybe it’s just that. Hard to tell from that trailer, but we’re all in favor of seeing soldiers mow down zombies, especially when they’re taking orders from Ivan Drago and He-Man.

Directed by Mike Cuff and Scott Windhauser, and written by Heinz Treschnitzer, Dead Trigger is out May 3.

