Deadpool 2 may not be in theaters for another few weeks, but fans are already toasting their favorite Merc with a Mouth at Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls. Fox opened up a pop-up bar in Brooklyn in celebration of the upcoming film (with a sister bar in Los Angeles), and io9 was there for all the drinks, tattoos and freelance bikers you could handle. Be sure to check out our video tour of Sister Margaret’s. Deadpool 2 arrives May 18.