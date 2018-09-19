Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

When two characters with super-human abilities are duking it out on a busy hovertrain track deep inside a subterranean mine, you assume there’s some Hollywood magic at work. VFX studio DNEG pulls back the curtain to reveal its post-production work on Black Panther’s climactic fight scene, including Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa going for a fun sled ride.

And if you’ve ever wondered how the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are able to slip into those skin-tight costumes, the truth is that most of the time they don’t have to. As this behind-the-scenes clip also reveals, both T’Challa and Killmonger’s super suits were mostly realized using extensive CG body doubles and replacements that are nearly impossible to distinguish from the real actors.

