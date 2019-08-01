Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Scanline VFX (Vimeo)

The moment Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel was, to put it mildly, explosive. When she was exposed to the energy core of Dr. Wendy Lawson’s light-speed engine, she was transformed into the iconic hero of Captain Marvel. In this cool video, visual effects team Scanline VFX takes us behind the scenes of the entire scene—from flight to might.

Scanline VFX, which has worked on other Marvel films like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther, shared its latest visual effects real for Captain Marvel. Specifically, the scene with Carol and Dr. Lawson/Mar-Vell trying to avoid attacks from Yon-Rogg, only to end up crash-landing on the ground. Carol is imbued with the powers of Mar-Vell’s energy core and becomes Captain Marvel. You can watch the video below.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel is currently out on digital release, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that a sequel is on the way. The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently finished Phase 3 with Spider-Man: Far From Home and is getting ready for the next stage in the MCU with The Eternals, Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.