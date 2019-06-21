Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Lucasfilm

I mean...gotta do some disintegrating to earn that “no disintegrations” warning, right?

Especially as it’s on the Star Wars Kids channel. Hey, younglings, think fast, here’s someone getting vaporized!



It’s not the first time the delightful Galaxy of Adventures shorts have shown people dying, of course. After all, it’s Star Wars. War is in the name. We’ve seen Vader royally mess up Rebels multiple times in these shorts! Kids are gonna be more than aware that people die in these movies. But still, there’s something rather stark about how this latest one presents Boba’s deadly reputation.

That said, I kind of like that the rest of this short plays out like Boba fantasizing to himself about how cool he is while aboard the bridge of the Executor during Empire. It’s all badass explosions, him totally trapping even a brave Jedi, flying around with his jetpack like an expert stone cold killer. Except we know that, in the movies at least, Boba is anything but:

Perchance to dream, Mr. Fett. Perchance to dream.

