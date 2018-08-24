Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker (TruTv)

The first season of satirical anthology Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters featured a werewolf, a mermaid, the Devil, time travel, the apocalypse, and a psychotic animated bear. A different animated creature highlights the season finale, “Buzzkill,” and we’ve got an exclusive clip to share.



By way of set-up, the episode stars comedy duo Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld, and it’s about a goofy two-man band—“Austin’s only folk-pop trance-trap duo”—who’re on the verge of calling it quits when they, uh, transform into bees. You can watch the fateful moment here:

We won’t reveal what happens next, but let’s just say the episode’s Twilight Zone-ish message contains a cautionary riff on following “the hive mind.”

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters wraps up its first season Wednesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. on TruTv. No word yet on whether or not the anthology show will be returning for another round of weird (and weirdly funny) riffs on horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.