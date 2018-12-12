Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: BBC (YouTube)

2018 was a year of change for Doctor Who. Not only did we get a showrunner shift and a brand-new Doctor, now played by Jodie Whittaker, but we also got the first new Doctor Who composer in over a decade. And now, not only is the music of Segun Akinola is getting an album release, but the BBC has shared a music video dedicated to the Thirteen Doctor’s beautiful theme.



BBC has announced that Silva Screen Records will release the Doctor Who Season 11 soundtrack on digital and CD in January 2019. The two-disc, 41-song compilation, which is available for pre-order on Amazon, features Akinola’s signature scores—including the new Doctor Who theme and the beautiful songs from “Demons of the Punjab,” featuring vocalist Shahid Abbas Khan.

However, if you’re eager to listen to some of Akinola’s scores now, before the album is released on January 11, you’re in luck. In celebration of the upcoming soundtrack, BBC has released the full Thirteenth Doctor’s theme on YouTube, in a beautiful music video celebrating the lush, gorgeous, and cinematic world of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who recently finished its 11th season and will air a New Year’s Day special before going on an extended break. The series comes back sometime in early 2020, with Whittaker and all of her companions set to return.

