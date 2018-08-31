Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Batman: The Animated Series

After years of waiting, soon we will finally get to experience one of the greatest interpretations of the Dark Knight in full 1080p HD. But while we wait for Batman: The Animated Series to hit Blu-ray in a couple of months, Warner Bros. has offered a little tease of just how good it will look.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment dropped the first look at the remaster in action in the form of the show’s beloved, atmospheric opening titles, and...hell yes, they absolutely do hold up in crisp clean HD.

But of course, our memories are always going to fudge just how it looked before remastering. So the good news is IGN has a side-by-side comparison between the new titles and the previously released version, and the difference is stark:

It’s great to see this show finally getting the treatment it deserves. Batman: The Complete Animated Series hits Blu-ray October 30, but if you’re dying to see the show in HD action, the first two remastered seasons of the show will stream exclusively on DC Universe starting September 15.

