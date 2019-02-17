Image: Sony Pictures

Some of the best directors in the business, talking one of the best films of last year.

That’s what we’ve got, courtesy of Sony, who recently shared a Q&A video featuring Ava DuVernay moderating a discussion with Into the Spider-Verse directors Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, and Bob Persichetti.



The discussion, which is almost an hour long, is a compelling conversation that delves into the motivations, techniques, and interests of the driving creative forces that brought Miles Morales and his world to life. I love conversations like this; when most interviews with creatives last just a few minutes, watching a longer, more in-depth discussion, one that gets really into the process of making cool stuff, is incredibly satisfying to me.

If you’re interested in the work that went into Into the Spider-Verse, check it out. It’s great background listening for the end of the weekend.