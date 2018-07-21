You never forget a face like this. Cinema Makeup School has returned to San Diego Comic-Con to show some of its latest creations, and we’ve got an in-depth glimpse at one of the scariest looks you’ll ever find: Batman Joker.



Cinema Makeup School, based out of Los Angeles, returned to Comic-Con for the sixth year running to show off some of its latest cosplayer looks. We’ve got characters like Undead Jack Sparrow and Imperfect Cell from the Dragon Ball Z series. But of course, the most jaw-dropping makeup effects of all belonged to Batman Joker. Artists Spencer Scott and Lee Joyner worked with model Strange Dave to transform him into this iconic character interpretation from the Square Enix DC Comics Variant Play Arts KAI line.

Be sure to check out our video, which includes a timelapse showing the nearly two-hour process of turning one man into the ultimate hybrid of good and evil.