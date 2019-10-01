Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Just Mess Up a Bunch of Dudes in Mortal Kombat 11

He’ll be back, etc. Image : Neatherrealm Studios

Okay, I mean, it’s actually the T-800, or more specifically, the older version from the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate. But hey: It’s basically Arnold Schwarzenegger, a shotgun, and a world of cybernetic hurt.

Neatherrealm Studios just dropped a new gameplay trailer for the latest “Kombatant” joining the roster of the latest in its long, gory line of fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11, and it’s a guest character in the form of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator.

This is far from the first guest character in a Mortal Kombat game—hell, a new version of the Joker, separate from the one Neatherrealm crafted for its excellent DC Comics fighting game series Injustice, is part of the same season pass of Downloadable Content as the T-800 is. But there’s something just so weirdly absurd about watching a greying Schwarzenegger (just his likeness, however—a soundalike provides the decently grizzled lines of dialogue), shotgun in hand, as he stomps around MK’s 2D plane punching and gunning his way through undead ninjas and cybernetically enhanced supersoldiers just like it’s no big deal.

Oh, and then his skin occasionally gets burned off by an opponent’s move and he just straight up becomes a Terminator skeleton. Not before he stomps on a man’s testicles so hard they explode, however—so, just, FYI, this trailer is decidedly NSFW:

But while Arnold’s general gameplay is pretty vanilla—sure, he can do site-to-site teleports and that’s cool, but aside from a few bits of tech he’s all punching and shotgunning—as ever with Mortal Kombat, the over-the-top gore mania comes to play in the special moves, and the Terminator is no exception. I mean, just look at this:

OW. Image : Neatherrealm Studios

Kneecapping, time-travel-based limb severing, and that’s before letting an army of Terminators blast poor Jax through the chest? Downright unnecessary, that. But cool. Those are perfectly Mortal Kombat levels of unnecessary violence.



If you want to step into the skinsuit of robo-Arnold yourself, the T-800 arrives as part of Mortal Kombat 11's “Kombat Pack” season pass on October 8. If you don’t have the pass, he’ll be available at a later date.

