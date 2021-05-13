Las Vegas is about to go bye-bye. Photo : Netflix

You have until 10 p.m. EST on May 14 to watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead online. At that point, it’s being taken off YouTube. It’s not going away completely, of course; at that point you can go to a theater and see the full movie. Or you could wait a few days and watch it on Netflix.

But if you’re impatient and want to watch the film’s opening right now, that clock is ticking. Army of the Dead is the new film from Zack Snyder and it stars Dave Bautista as a man given an interesting job: b reak into a Las Vegas casino and steal hundreds of millions of dollars. The problem is Las Vegas has been completely shut off from the world because it’s been overrun by zombies. In the first 15 minutes, you’ll see how that all started and the opening credits, which are basically just a blood- soaked montage showcasing the fall of Las Vegas. Watch them below, as long as it’s before 10 p.m. EST May 14, 2021.

io9 reviewed Army of the Dead earlier this week and enjoyed it, saying “Army of the Dead’s not as interested in reinventing the zombie as it is being an undeniably fun zombie tale, and the movie’s informative, visually sumptuous establishing scenes convey that truth well.” You can read the full review here.

You can also read here how Army of the Dead is basically the kick off to a whole new Snyderverse. A live-action prequel is already on the way (which you can read about in this interview with its star and director Matthias Schweighöfer) as well as an animated show and more. All of which is set up in these crucial first 15 minutes.

Army of the Dead opens in theaters this weekend and hits Netflix May 21.

