Watch an Actual Train Crash Behind Michael Fassbender on the Set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Thank goo dness Michael Fassbender is okay.

On the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, director Simon Kinberg knew that if he wanted to crash a subway train through a building, he’d have to actually do it . Digital effects just wouldn’t cut it. And so, he did, in the same shot with Magneto, played by Fassbender, slowly walking away from the runaway train. We’re not sure who was more scared— the actor, the director , or the people insuring the movie.

Reading about something like that is one thing, though. Now you can actually watch the impressive practical effect in the exclusive clip above io9 is excited to debut.

It’s part of a segment called “Scene Breakdown: The 5th Avenue Sequence,” which is only part of the film’s digital home release, available today. After that, the Blu-ray hits on September 17 and will include the following special features:

Deleted s cenes with o ptional c ommentary by Simon Kinberg and producer Hutch Parker (the commentary is only available on Blu-ray, iTunes Extras, and Movies Anywhere): Edwards Air Force Base, Charles Returns Home, Mission Prep, Beast MIA, Charles Says Goodbye



Rise of the Phoenix: The Making of Dark Phoenix (five -p art d ocumentary)

How to Fly Your Jet to Space with Beast

Audio c ommentary by Simon Kinberg and Hutch Parker

We’ve all heard the rumors of how difficult it was to make this movie and how that probably impacted its critical and financial woes. And yet, when you watch a clip like this, it reminds you that whatever happened behind closed doors after the fact, when everyone was making the movie, they poured their heart and soul into making the best one possible.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix—which, yes, is now the title— i s out on digital today and Blu-ray September 17.

