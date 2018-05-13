Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Harrison, is that you?!

Yes, yes, it is. Recently, while doing an ostensibly normal press junket interview for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, the boy who is now Han Solo found his interview interrupted by none other than Harrison Ford, the OG Han, coming to take back what’s rightfully his. (That’s the gag, anyway.)

“Get out of my chair!” Ford shouts, channeling his best Cranky Old Man Persona. “Get out of my life!”

It’s a delightful moment, a passing of the baton from one Han to another. The two then went on to film a whole interview together. That full interview has yet to surface (we’ll be keeping our eyes open!), but in the meantime check out this clip of Ford’s entrance, via Twitter:

At a later press conference, Ehrenreich had this to say about Ford’s appearance:

He was so effusive about the movie and it meant so much to me and Iknow for Ron [Howard] and [Kathleen Kennedy] and everybody. It’s just such a huge deal to have him really genuinely love it. He really genuinely enjoyed the film and it meant a lot to me that he took the time to come out here and do that.

Glad to know that Ford’s been so supportive. Though the possibility that you could be interrupted at any moment of your career by Harrison Ford... that’s a little unsettling.

